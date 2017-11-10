9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Reiterates Firmness of Sudan Relations With BRICS Countries

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has underscored strength of Sudan relations with BRICS countries and Sudan keenness to boost cooperation with the members of the group in a way that serves the common interest in all fields.

The President was informed during meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Higher Committee on Overseeing Sudan Relations with BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India , China, and South Africa), Dr Awad Al-Jaz in the Republican Palace, Thursday, on performance of the Committee and its projects, programs and future plans.

Dr Al-Jaz said he briefed the President on work for consolidating relations with all members of the BRICS group, referring to projects being prepared to these countries.

He added meeting discussed development of Sudan-BRICS relations at popular level via Sudanese communities existing in these countries and through continued contact with official bodies and private sector.

