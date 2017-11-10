9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms State Keenness to Press Ahead With Dialogue Spirit to Implement Its Recommendations

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, pointed out that the state will press ahead with the national dialogue spirit in implementing the national dialogue recommendations.

This came when President Al-Bashir received at the Republican Palace Thursday the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Saddiq Al-Mahdi.

The meeting has discussed the general situation in the country.

In a press statement, Maj. Gen. Al-Mahdi said that the meeting has affirmed the state's adherence to the moderate system for confronting challenges and that peace is strategic goal.

