9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Receives Head of UNAMID

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic and chairman of the higher committee for the collection of illegal weapons, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Thursday received in his office the Chairman of the UN and African Union Mission for Darfur (UNAMID), in presence of the Director of the Peace and Humanitarian Affairs Administration at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Hassan Hamid.

Hassabo has appreciated the role being played by the UNAMID in Darfur.

He briefed the head of UNAMID on progress of the campaign for the collection of weapons and the great response it has received from the component of society as well as the accomplishments realized in the field in the voluntary collection stage.

The Head of UNAMID has affirmed his mission welcome to the weapons' collection campaign in Darfur, describing the collection of weapons as the strongest guarantee for the sustainability of peace, stability and security for the citizens.

He expressed the UNAMID readiness to cooperate and to coordinate efforts for boosting the campaign for the collection of weapons.

Sudan

Prime Minister Briefed On Ministry of Minerals' Performance

First Vice President of the Republic and National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has been briefed on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.