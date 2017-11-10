Sudan: Al - Beli Meets Visiting CCP Delegation

Khartoum — The Minister of Social Development of Khartoum state, Dr. Amal al- Beli has commended the Sudanese Chinese relation, appreciating the Chinese development experiment, the progress and great change occurred during last years in China.

This came during her meeting in her office, Thursday, with a delegation from the Chinese Communist Party, led by Yan Jianguo, the deputy director-general of the Center for International Understanding of the Foreign Relations Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), she noted that the relationship between the two countries would benefit the two brotherly peoples.

She reviewed the poverty combating plan adopted by the ministry by transfer of the community segment from support and care to production via the designation of programs, and the provision of work opportunities that have reached 101 thousands.

the visiting delegation heard to a report from the ministry's general director, on the ministry, its history, and structure, the services it provide to the public, and the successful projects financed by the ministry.

The head of the visiting delegation has lauded the ministry's achievements, its efforts for fighting poverty, meanwhile, he extended invitation to the ministry's officials to visit china for the exchange of experiences and experiments.