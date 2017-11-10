9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Social Development Minister Receives Chinese Communist Party Delegation

Khartoum — The Minister for Social Welfare in Khartoum state, Amal al Bili, received the visiting Chinese delegation currently on visit to the Sudan.

Al Bili commended the recent Chinese development experience and the huge progress in the country which took place recently there.

The Chinses delegation is led by the Deputy Director General for International Understanding Department, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She said she was of the view that the developing relations between the two countries would be in the interests of the two peoples.

Al Bili, reviewed in her meeting with the visiting Chinese delegation the efforts and the methods followed by the ministry for converging the ministry finance to production projects and work opportunities , away from support and assistance, she also provided some of the success stories related to the development options embraced by the government.

The minister for Khartoum state stressed that the programmes are aimed at supporting and backing production projects and move away from donation and support, thus creating work opportunities for over 101thousands people.

On his part the Head of the visiting Chinese delegation commended the achievements scored by the Ministry and to some of the successful stories related during the briefing.

