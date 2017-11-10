Sudan: Joint Cooperation Agreement Between Workers Unions of Sudan and Iraq

Khartoum — A joint cooperation agreement has been signed, Thursday, between the two workers trade unions of Sudan and Iraq, for boosting the relations between the two unions and peoples.

The Chairman of the Sudanese Workers General Trade Unions, engineer, Yousif Ali Abdul-Kareem, noted that the meeting comes for the enhancement, unity, brotherhood, and solidarity between the sons of the Arab world, the workers, and citizens for addressing all the Arab's issues, the coordination in the workers Arab's and international forums, the exchange of information and experiences, the training sessions, and the support of the bilateral agreements between trade unions in the two countries.

The Chairman of the Iraqi Workers Trade Union, Satar Danbous, expressed pleasure and gratitude over the adoption of dialogue in resolution of the workers issues, he pledged the opening of investment opportunities in the agriculture and animal projects through the workers unions in the two countries.

On his part, the Secretary General of the Sudanese Workers General Trade Unions, dr. Sirul Khatim al Amin pointed out to the extended relations between the two unions a matter that would enhance the joint work for the interest of the two peoples.