Sudan: FVP Chairs Meeting of Ministerial Sectors

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic and Federa Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih headed on Thursday , meeting of Heads of Ministerial Sectors and Deputies of Prime Minister.

The audience was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer and Minister of State ats Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud.

Minister of Information, Dr Ahmed Bilal, said in press statements that the meeting discussed performances of the three ministerial sectors and their plans for the coming year , efforts made for implementation of national dialogue outcome, and level of implementation of State Reform Program, indicating that the First Vice-President gave directive for making the sectors performance public.

He added the Federal Prime Minister also gave directive for enhancing the performance and tightening coordination between ministries.