9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Chairs Meeting of Ministerial Sectors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic and Federa Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih headed on Thursday , meeting of Heads of Ministerial Sectors and Deputies of Prime Minister.

The audience was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer and Minister of State ats Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmoud.

Minister of Information, Dr Ahmed Bilal, said in press statements that the meeting discussed performances of the three ministerial sectors and their plans for the coming year , efforts made for implementation of national dialogue outcome, and level of implementation of State Reform Program, indicating that the First Vice-President gave directive for making the sectors performance public.

He added the Federal Prime Minister also gave directive for enhancing the performance and tightening coordination between ministries.

Sudan

Prime Minister Briefed On Ministry of Minerals' Performance

First Vice President of the Republic and National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has been briefed on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.