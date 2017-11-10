9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Economist - Concern Must Be Given to Transport for Its Connection With Socio-Economic Development

Khartoum — The Associate Professor at the University of Khartoum and Economic Expert Mustafa Khojaly has urged that concern must be given to the different means of transport, particularly the railway for its connection to socio-economic development in the societies.

He said, in the forum entitled (The Impact of Transportation on the Sustainable Development" organized Thursday by the Epistemological Enlightenment Center at its headquarters in Green Square, that "There has to be a revitalization of the railway as it was transporting the agricultural crops in large quantities and at low prices", as it can transports 1,600 tons of crops, revealing that Al-Obied markets for crops are the largest market in Africa due to transport and development.

