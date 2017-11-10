9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC Leadership Office Informed On Political Developments At Local and External Arenas

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Leadership Office of the National Congress, in a meeting which was chaired by President of the Republic and Chairman of the party, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir , Wednesday, was briefed on political developments at domestic and external areas.

President Al-Bashir briefed the Leadership Office on outcome of his recent visit to a number of Arab nations as well as recent visit of President of South Sudan State to Khartoum.

NC Deputy Chairman for Party Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud , said in press statements that the Leadership Office stood on regional developments , particularly in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

He added the Office reviewed outcome of meeting held in Khartoum with President of South Sudan State and assurances made to implement the previous agreements and develop work for interest of the two countries.

Engineer Mahmoud indicated that the NC Leadership Office reviewed peace and gun collection developments in addition to developments the Gezira State is witnessing , referring to the party's determination to pay field visits to the State.

Sudan

Prime Minister Briefed On Ministry of Minerals' Performance

First Vice President of the Republic and National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has been briefed on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.