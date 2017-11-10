Sudan: NC Leadership Office Informed On Political Developments At Local and External Arenas

Khartoum — The Leadership Office of the National Congress, in a meeting which was chaired by President of the Republic and Chairman of the party, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir , Wednesday, was briefed on political developments at domestic and external areas.

President Al-Bashir briefed the Leadership Office on outcome of his recent visit to a number of Arab nations as well as recent visit of President of South Sudan State to Khartoum.

NC Deputy Chairman for Party Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud , said in press statements that the Leadership Office stood on regional developments , particularly in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

He added the Office reviewed outcome of meeting held in Khartoum with President of South Sudan State and assurances made to implement the previous agreements and develop work for interest of the two countries.

Engineer Mahmoud indicated that the NC Leadership Office reviewed peace and gun collection developments in addition to developments the Gezira State is witnessing , referring to the party's determination to pay field visits to the State.