9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mouhamed Al - Hassan Al - Merghani Emphasizes State's Support to National Human Rights Commission

Khartoum — First Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mohamed al- Hassan al- Merghani, has indicated the states support to the National Huaman Rights Commission to enable it carry its role as required.

During his meeting, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, the Deputy Chairman of the commission Dr. Haseeb Yonthan Hamad Koku, he was briefed on the commission's performance in the past period, and its strategy for the year 2018.

The commission's Deputy Chairman, noted in press statements that the meeting has tackled the conduction of the report of the human rights in the country, of which 59% was prepared, and due to be completed by the end of fiscal year.

He asserted role of the media in the spread of the human rights culture on the local, regional and international levels, and the level of the United Nations Organization (UN).

He added that the First Assistant of the President of the Republic was assured during the meeting on the arrangements for the participation of the commission in the international conference, in the framework of the two committees of the human rights, and the charter of the Arab League Organization, giving directives that the Sudan should have an initiative for the development of the human rights mechanisms.

