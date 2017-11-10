9 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prime Minister Briefed On Ministry of Minerals' Performance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — First Vice President of the Republic and National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has been briefed on the performance of the Ministry of Minerals and its new policies concerning the use of alternatives in traditional mining instead of using mercury.

This came during a meeting at the premises of the Council of Ministers Thursday with the Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashem Ali Salim, who explained, in statements to the press, that the meeting touched on the plan of the ministry for the economic embargo post-lifting period, revealing that there are a number of Australian, Turkish and US companies have to invest in mineral sector in the country.

The minister said that his ministry's plan aims to stop the use of mercury by 2020, explaining that the ministry has opened an area of 50,000 square kilometers for European companies desiring to work in the field of mineral exploration in the country.

Sudan

Mouhamed Al - Hassan Al - Merghani Emphasizes State's Support to National Human Rights Commission

First Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mohamed al- Hassan al- Merghani, has indicated the states support to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.