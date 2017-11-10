The national Amajita men's U20 football side can start plotting their strategy plans after the draw was made for the 2017 COSAFA U20 Championships.

The South Africans, runners up in the last edition of the tournament, will have to deal with North African guest nation, Egypt, as well as Mozambique and Mauritius in Group B of the competition to be played in Kitwe, Zambia from 6-16 December.

In their first match, Amajita will be up against Mozambique on 7 December at the Nkana Stadium. Their second match sees Thabo Senong's charges taking on island nation Mauritius three days later at the same venue.

Both clashes kick off at noon.

In the third and final group stages fixture Amajita will move to the Arthur Davies Stadium for a date with Egypt on 12 December, while Mozambique and Mauritius will battle it out in the other group match - the clashes will be played simultaneously at 3pm.

In Group A hosts and defending champions Zambia will take on Swaziland, East African guest nation Uganda and Malawi.

Group C will be another tough one to call with Angola, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe battling it out for the top spot.

The three group winners will be joined by the best placed runner up in the semi-finals.

Zambia open the defence of their title with a clash against Uganda at the Arthur Davies Stadium on 6 December - but the opening match of the regional soccer showpiece will see Swaziland lock horns with Malawi earlier in the day.

Angola will also be in action on the opening day against Namibia.

The group stage will be completed on 12 December, followed by a rest day, with the semi-finals to be staged at the Arthur Davies Stadium on 14 December.

The third-place play-off and the final will move to the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola on 16 December.