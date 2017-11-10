Mozambique: Nyusi Appoints Two Deputy Ministers

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday appointed Joao Leopoldo da Costa as Deputy Minister of Health and Helena Mateus Kida as Deputy Minister of the Interior.

Before this appointment, Costa was Vice-Chancellor of one of Mozambique's private universities, the Higher Institute of Science and Technology (ISCTEM). Between 2007 and 2013 he was chairperson of the National Elections Commission.

The Health Ministry has been without a deputy minister since June, when the previous occupant of the post, Mouzinho Saide, was appointed General Director of Maputo Central Hospital.

Helena Kida is a judge by profession, and prior to her appointment to the government, she was a criminal investigation judge on the Maputo Provincial Court, in the southern city of Matola.

The post of Deputy Interior Minister had lain vacant since January, when Nyusi relieved the former holder of the post, Jose dos Santos Coimbra, of his duties.