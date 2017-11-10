9 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Nyusi Appoints Two Deputy Ministers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday appointed Joao Leopoldo da Costa as Deputy Minister of Health and Helena Mateus Kida as Deputy Minister of the Interior.

Before this appointment, Costa was Vice-Chancellor of one of Mozambique's private universities, the Higher Institute of Science and Technology (ISCTEM). Between 2007 and 2013 he was chairperson of the National Elections Commission.

The Health Ministry has been without a deputy minister since June, when the previous occupant of the post, Mouzinho Saide, was appointed General Director of Maputo Central Hospital.

Helena Kida is a judge by profession, and prior to her appointment to the government, she was a criminal investigation judge on the Maputo Provincial Court, in the southern city of Matola.

The post of Deputy Interior Minister had lain vacant since January, when Nyusi relieved the former holder of the post, Jose dos Santos Coimbra, of his duties.

Mozambique

Drought Fuels Child Marriages

The United Nations Women is tackling rising incidents of child marriages blamed on the worst drought in Mozambique in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.