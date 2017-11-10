Angola: Moxico Government Pledges to Support Entrepreneurial Initiatives

Luena — The provincial government of Moxico will, in the near future, encourage young people with entrepreneurial skills to stimulate self-sufficiency and employment, provincial deputy governor for the Technical and Infrastructure sector, Manuel Lituai, said today.

Speaking to Angop, at the end of his visit to the entrepreneurship fair organized by the students of the 2nd Cycle school 11h de Novembro, he explained that it is necessary to value all people with such initiatives in order to increase their creativity.

"We have to continue to encourage young people and all those who make entrepreneurship to be motivated, valuing, increasingly, what is ours, contributing to the reduction of poverty within the population," he promised.