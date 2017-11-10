9 November 2017

Angola: Cuanza Norte - Social Consultation Meets Friday

Ndalatando — The Social Consultation Council in the northern Cuanza Norte province meets Friday to discuss, among other matters, the provincial government programme for 2018.

The second ordinary session will be chaired by the provincial governor, José Maria Ferraz dos Santos.

The participants are expected to assess the state of water supplies to the province's capital, Ndalatando.

The agenda includes presentation of the new provincial vice governors recently appointed by the President of Republic, João Lourenço.

The participants will learn of preparations for the Dondo Handicraft Fair, the 2018 Edition of Carnival.

The meeting will also analyse the non integration of former fighters, the subsidising of energy and water consumption, as well as the proposal on calendar of listening to the communities.

