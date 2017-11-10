Luanda — For the second time in history, the African Cup of Women's Senior Champions Basketball Championships will be hosted by Angolan capital, Luanda, making it the fourth city with the feat of hosting the event for more than one occasion, among 14 who have experienced the holding of this competition in 22 editions.

The 23rd edition of the largest continent-level club tournament in the ladies' category, runs from 10 to 19 November, in Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion, by the way, an enclosure that had hosted, about two years ago (from 27 November to 6 December 2015), the first experience of the country, considered, however, positive by members of FIBA-Africa, the international press present and beyond.

With nine teams (including two home teams), three fewer than in 2015, the current edition of the League is an organization of the most titled African club, the Interclube (five trophies), which even in Gaberone has failed to qualify. Now they have the chance to win the sixth trophy in front of their audience. Inter is the title holders, reached in Maputo, Mozambique.

The cities of Maputo (Mozambique) and Dakar (Senegal) with four editions each, as well as Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire), with three, are the ones that have earned FIBA-Africa the most confidence to host the event, while Tunisia, Bamako (Mali), Libreville (Gabon), Nairobi (Kenya), Cotonou (Benin), Lagos (Nigeria) and Maknes (Morocco) have already hosted for one occasion.