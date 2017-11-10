9 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda Hosts Second African Clubs League

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — For the second time in history, the African Cup of Women's Senior Champions Basketball Championships will be hosted by Angolan capital, Luanda, making it the fourth city with the feat of hosting the event for more than one occasion, among 14 who have experienced the holding of this competition in 22 editions.

The 23rd edition of the largest continent-level club tournament in the ladies' category, runs from 10 to 19 November, in Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion, by the way, an enclosure that had hosted, about two years ago (from 27 November to 6 December 2015), the first experience of the country, considered, however, positive by members of FIBA-Africa, the international press present and beyond.

With nine teams (including two home teams), three fewer than in 2015, the current edition of the League is an organization of the most titled African club, the Interclube (five trophies), which even in Gaberone has failed to qualify. Now they have the chance to win the sixth trophy in front of their audience. Inter is the title holders, reached in Maputo, Mozambique.

The cities of Maputo (Mozambique) and Dakar (Senegal) with four editions each, as well as Abidjan (Cote d'Ivoire), with three, are the ones that have earned FIBA-Africa the most confidence to host the event, while Tunisia, Bamako (Mali), Libreville (Gabon), Nairobi (Kenya), Cotonou (Benin), Lagos (Nigeria) and Maknes (Morocco) have already hosted for one occasion.

Angola

Government Terminates Contract With Bromangol

The Concession Contract of Public Works of Construction and Analysis Laboratories Exploration, between the Angolan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.