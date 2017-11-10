Zimbabwe: Miss Albinism Pageant Fights Stigma

In a bid to fight stigma towards People Living with Albinism Zimbabwe will host its inaugural Miss Albinism on November 17 at Reps Theatre in Harare. According to the founding director of the pageant, Brenda Mudzimu, the beauty event is meant to fight against discrimination and to prove to the world that people living with albinism can also do what the rest of the society members can do.

"I was inspired to come up with this pageant because I have great passion of mentoring and nurturing confidence among people living with albinism and to create opportunities for them. I strongly believe this helps to avoid social factors that may lead to stress and low self-esteem," she said.

The event will run under the theme "Beauty Beyond the Skin".

"The theme aims to show and celebrate the beauty and intelligence that is beyond the skin. I am sure this will help change people's perceptions about us and accept us in society just like everyone else. I am so much interested in modelling because it's something that ushered me into establishing great dreams after I was crowned the first princess at Danhiko High School," she said.

Battling for the crown are 15 finalists drawn from different parts of the country.

"Preparations are gathering steam and 15 ladies drawn from different parts of the country will be competing on the grand finale," she said.

The grand prize is yet to be revealed as different sponsors are showing interest in the event.

"We have not yet finalised packages for the winners because it we are still liaising with our sponsors. Everything will be settled by the end of next week," she said.

The models will be in boot camp at River of Life church where they will be taught and coached on various areas that include self-esteem and sharpened characters.

"We intend to make this event annual. We believe it's possible and hopefully we will have more partners in the near future," she said. On the night guests will be treated to some good music from different upcoming artistes. The theme aims to show and celebrate the beauty and intelligence that is beyond the skin. I am sure this will help change people's perceptions about us and accept us in society just like everyone else"