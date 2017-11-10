Kenya: Wiper - We Support Nasa's Product Boycott Call

The Wiper Party has disowned a letter that has been circulating in social media claiming that it does not support resistance and the boycott called by the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led party is a member of Nasa alongside Orange Democratic Movement, Amani National Congress and Ford-Kenya.

BOYCOTT

The letter, purported to have been issued by Wiper, bore the name of the Nasa executive Director Jared Siso.

It sought to distance the party from Nasa's call for boycott of products from three companies-- Safaricom, Bidco and Brookside Dairy-- for allegedly supporting Jubilee regime.

Safaricom denied and dismissed the accusation and welcomed investigations.

"It is our belief that forming such a (resistance) movement aimed at economic sabotage at this time is going to hurt Kenyans more than it will deliver them from the injustices they have suffered at the hands of Jubilee leadership," the fake letter read in part.

Wiper leaders pointed an accusing finger at Jubilee Party, saying the ruling party was seeking ways of dividing Nasa.

Mr Robert Mbui, the organising secretary of Wiper, dismissed the letter, saying they are still supporting the activities of Nasa.

'LOSERS'

"Jubilee has resorted to fabricating lies in its van attempt to portray to gullible Kenyans the non-existent divisions in the National Super Alliance Coalition (Nasa)," he said.

The Wiper MPs who attended the press conference termed the move as a divide and rule tactic used in yester years and said it will not work now.

They accused Jubilee of using "political rejects" from the Kamba community to try and create discord in the party and in the community.

"We warn those losers to stop purporting to speak on behalf of the community since they were rejected by the very same people they claim to represent," said Mr Mbui.

The Wiper leaders who attended the press briefing included, Kasalwa Irene (Women Rep Kitui), Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Charles Nguna (Mwingi West).

Others were Paul Nzengu (Mwingi North), Rose Museu (Women Rem Makueni) Joshua Mwaliyo (Masinga) among others.

The fake letter came amid growing concerns over absence of Mr Musyoka at Nasa functions and events.