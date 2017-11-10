Kenya: 16 Golf Tournaments Lined Up Across the Country

Over 16 events are on this weekend at various clubs in the country besides the Kiambu Golf Club chairman's Prize.

The local events lined-up for the weekend include the annual Prime Bank Golf tournament at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club where a least 220 players were drawn to battle it out for a number of prizes being offered this year's event which marks its 10th anniversary.

Those drawn besides Sigona members include Prime Bank guests, who are holders of Visa Golf Card, the only Visa Gold Card in Africa. Prime Bank has for the past three years partnered with Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) in promoting golf through the Prime Golf Visa card.

In responding to the sponsorship, the club captain James Mbuthia said he was delighted to host the event.

He assured members and guests alike that the course was in an excellent condition and all set for the tournament. During the 2016 event, Karan Patel posted an excellent 43 points to walk away with the overall title. He is among those drawn this weekends he looks to successfully defend his title.

Others players to watch include youngster Adam Tayebjee, who has been enjoying a good run lately. During the Chairman's Prize last weekend at Sigona, Tayebjee, 15, grandson of former Nation Cricket correspondent Zoeb Tayebjee, carded three over par 75 gross to claim both the gross and overall nett.

He was also placed third overall for the two days. The handicap five Tayebjee may be one of the players to watch this weekend again.

"Prime Bank is committed to support golf in this region as a way of raising future champions through the Visa Golf Card," added Prime Bank business development manager Jessee Mungai.

MORE EVENTS

Meanwhile, its a double bill at Karen as action starts with the Lady Captain's Prize on Friday followed by the men's captain at the weekend. Both events have attracted big fields.

Another big field will be at Limuru Country Club where the Lady captain Rosemary Wainaina also wind up her term with an event backed by SportPesa, Resolution Insurance, KCB and her friends.

Up in the North Rift, Kitale will be hosting 11th leg of the DStv Explore golf series while the Eldoret Golf Club, which was the venue for last weekend's Manchester Salver, will this weekend host the I &M Bank tourney.

Machakos will be alive again as the nine-hole course stages the Credit Bank tournament after a month, while Kenya Air Force at Moi Airbase Eastleigh will be the venue for the Vivo Energy golf tournament.

Down at the Coast, Nyali Golf and Country Club will host the annual Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) tournament which has usual, has attracted a huge field with some players drawn from as far away as Nairobi.