Angola: Luanda - Education Sector Announces Free School Enrolment in 2018

Luanda — Enrolments and confirmation in Luanda-based public schools will be free in 2018, said Wednesday the director of Education Office in Luanda, André Soma.

André Soma has confirmed this while speaking to Public Television Station (TPA), saying that the measure covers all primary, I and II cycles schools.

According to him, schools are banned from charging admission fees, including secondary technical education institutions.

Soma threatened to suspend the board of education institution to levy enrolment fee.

Two million seventy-three students from different levels are attending the present academic year in Luanda province.