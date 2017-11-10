Angola: Government Terminates Contract With Bromangol

Luanda — The Concession Contract of Public Works of Construction and Analysis Laboratories Exploration, between the Angolan Government and Commercial Company BROMANGOL SA was terminated Thursday, through an order by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

According to a note from the Civil Office of the President of the Republic to which Angop had access this Thursday, it is determined the automatic cessation of all effects resulting from such a contract.

The decision falls within the framework of realization of the Interim Plan approved by Presidential Decree 258/17 of 27 October, with a view to promoting exports, import substitution and price alignment to international standards.

The note refers to the urgent need to define a new paradigm in the exercise of the activity of laboratory testing of products intended for human consumption and the National Network of Quality Control, allowing the entry of new operators with a view to higher safeguard public interest, ensuring respect for the constitutional principles of free economic initiative, market economy and sound competition.

It added that the measure also took into account the need to hire other companies to carry out the modernization, rehabilitation and re-equipping of State laboratories.