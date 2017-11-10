10 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Reporter's Weekend Sporting Notebook - Boks, Bafana and Baffling Ollie Le Roux

Two South African coaches - Allister Coetzee and Stuart Baxter - both have defining weekends coming up in their respective codes. And while they didn't mince their words in their press conferences, at least they didn't suffer a bad case of verbal diarrhoea, as one Ollie le Roux did. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Two of South Africa's national teams - the Springboks and Bafana Bafana - will be in action over the weekend in defining encounters, albeit for very different reasons.

For the Boks - and coach Allister Coetzee - it's the beginning of a tough European tour, where they need to show they have learned how to close out tight games. Coetzee was under no illusions about the pressure cooker lying ahead. He acknowledged "hellish challenges" awaiting in Europe.

"Playing in Europe means different weather, different styles of play and different interpretations of the breakdown laws by referees. Our opponents are likely to be very good at tactical kicking and challenging for the ball in the air.

"We need to start winning close matches, too, having failed to do so three times this year against New Zealand and Australia," said Coetzee.

Ireland have won four of the last six home...

