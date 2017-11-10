Nairobi — The mysterious witness who appeared at the Lake Nakuru chopper crash and the recent accident involving Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru has been arrested.

The man who has been giving his names as Dennis Muigai Ngengi, Henry or Andrew Kirangi was arrested in Juja on Friday morning.

Police say they are investigating him because he has been impersonating as a police or military intelligence officer based at State House, Nairobi.

He first appeared on TV recounting the Lake Nakuru chopper crash two weeks ago, but it is his mystery appearance at Gakuru's road accident in Kabati that shocked many people.