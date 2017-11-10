Kenya: Assembly Approves All Sonko Executive Nominees

The Nairobi County Assembly approved 10 nominees appointed by Governor Mike Sonko to the executive committee.

This comes after the committee on appointments vetted the new team and found all suitable for the posts, having met both constitutional and the statutory requirements.

Those who will be holding various CEC positions include Charles Kerich (ICT and E-Government), Vesca Kangongo (Finance and Economic Planning), Janet Ouko (Education, Youth, Gender, Sports and Social Services), Peter Njuguna (Lands, Urban Renewal and Housing), Hitan Chhagan Majevda (Health), Allan Igambi Esabwa ( Commerce, Tourism and Cooperatives).

Others include Emmah Muthoni (Environment Water, Energy and Natural Resources), Danvas Makori (Agriculture, Livestock Development, Fisheries and Forestry), Larry Wambua (Devolution, Public Service and Administration), Mohamed Ahmed Dagane (Infrastructure and Transport).

MCAs endorsed the report, saying the vetting was thorough.