10 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: The Pros and Cons of Having Pity Sex

opinion By Annemarie Onyango

You probably already know what pity sex is. But just in case you don't, it's when one person has sex with another person just because they feel sorry for them.

Anyway, pity sex can be a beautiful thing. But is it always a good idea?

Before you have pity sex with some poor sucker, here are some pros and cons to consider, according to a so-called "sexpert" from Fox News.

PROS:

1.) It's uncomplicated, and you both know what it's about.

2.) It tends to fall into your lap without a lot of work or having to play games.

3.) There are no strings attached, and it could eventually lead to a friends-with-benefits relationship.

4.) By having pity sex, you don't have to reject someone who's already unstable. (???)

5.) If done correctly . . . whatever that means . . . pity sex really can lift a person's spirits.

CONS:

1.) Do you really want to risk pregnancy and STD infection for some jerk you're not even that into?

2.) You can make the case that ALL pity sex takes advantage of a person who's already vulnerable, especially if they've been drinking.

3.) You run the risk of setting yourself up as the emergency go-to whenever there's a crisis.

4.) You've heard this one before: Sex can ruin a friendship.

5.) There's always the chance that one person will fall for the other. If that happens, well, things are only going to get uglier.

(Editor's Note: Are you currently another person's go-to for pity sex? Have you ever have been? If so, how was it? Did everything work out okay? Or, better yet, was it a terrible disaster? What happened? Post your comments anonymously below)

