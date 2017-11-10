Namibia: Lüderitz Commended for Poverty Eradication Efforts

Lüderitz — The Minister of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare Zephania Kameeta has congratulated the leadership of the Lüderitz Town Council for establishing the Lüderitz Mayoral Fund Trust that benefits the needy.

Lüderitz established the mayoral fund in 2001 to assist communities that are in need.

Kameeta stated that this is an indication that the fight against poverty in Namibia did not start with the establishment of the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare in 2015, but that poverty eradication efforts have been part of the government's development agenda since independence.

Kameeta made the remarks a week ago during the Lüderitz Mayoral Fund Trust gala dinner at Lüderitz where N$355,000 was generated and pledged.

The mayoral fund aims at uplifting the community - and its objectives include soliciting resources which can used for the betterment and upliftment of the living standards of residents.

Kameeta underlined that the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare was established to coordinate the implementation of all government poverty eradication programmes.

He said although statistical reports show that poverty rates were reduced to 26 percent, the majority of the Namibian people in rural areas and urban informal settlements still live in abject poverty.

President Hage Geingob called for the total eradication of poverty in Namibia when he declared an all-out war against this scourge.

Bishop Kameeta mentioned two major issues raised by people across all 14 regions during the national dialogue held in September and October 2015 - which according to them hamper development and worsen poverty situations.

He listed the lack of implementation of the government's development policies and programmes, and the lack of access to basic services such as water, sanitation, decent shelter and health services.

"We are all implementing partners, including the people that we serve. We therefore have to identify the different roles that each of us has to play in order to ensure prosperity for all. The war against poverty and inequality will not be won if we look at the next person to do something - and I strongly believe that the establishment and the continuation of the Lüderitz Mayoral Fund Trust is an example of how we can work together towards a common goal of eradicating poverty in Namibia," stressed Kameeta.

In October 2015, the Lüderitz Mayoral Fund Trust resolved to cover all medical expenses and surgery to remove a tumour from Embrencia Matroos' face, which cost N$83,000. It also availed N$21,000 to Robenson Ishitile to study welding in Swakopmund.

During the gala dinner, the patron of the fund Mike Nghipunya was introduced. He will be serving in that position for three years.