Ntcheu Magistrate's Court sitting at Kasinje has sentenced a 47-year-old Davie Adamson to two years imprisonment for unauthorized use of land.

Deputy Police Publicist for Ntcheu Andrew Kondowe said the court at Kasinje heard that the convict sold a plot to Joyce Madenga 32, on September 28, 2017 at Sharpe Valley market at 140, 000 kwacha where the buyer started constructing a dwelling house which according to the law is an offence since the place is designed for the market and not residential.

State prosecutor Sergeant James Luwani in his submission asked the court to give Adamson a stiffer punishment to the offender to serve as a lesson to other encroachers.

Luwani who paraded seven state witnesses against the convict pleaded with the court not to let free land encroachers saying it was high time Malawians respected protected land.

In mitigation, Adams asked the court to be lenient with him saying the house that was constructed on the protected land had been demolished and that it has since been given back to the district council.

In his ruling Chrispin Sachuluka said "it is the duty of every Malawian to see to it that government protected land is not encroached by anyone."

He said by selling the land designed for a market, Adamson forgot that any development on that land was supposed to benefit every member of the society but went ahead to selfishly enrich himself.

The magistrate then sentenced him to two years with hard labour.

Adamson hails from Zalengela II village, Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu.