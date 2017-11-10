Cameroon: Hon. Monjowa Lifaka - CPA Chairperson for Next Three Years

Observers of the ongoing socio-political situation in the country, especially the state of affairs in the two Anglophone… Read more »

Cameroon has once more scored a significant international success and recognition as the Deputy Speaker of the country's National Assembly, Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka was elected the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) International Executive Committee for the next three years. This was during the 63rd CPA General Assembly that held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on November 7, 2017. She had a landslide victory scoring 107 votes against 70 votes for the Right Honourable Niki Rattlen Speaker of the Cooks Island and 15 votes for the Right Honourable Shirley Osborne, Speaker of Montserrat. Hon. Lifaka succeeds the outgoing CPA President and Chairperson of the CPA International Executive Committee, Hon. Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP and Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh. The rise of the Hon. Monjowa Lifaka to the position of CPA Chairperson is not a surprise. She has been engaged in CPA since 2007, attending regional and international meetings. She held the position of the Vice Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee from 2016-2017 and Alternate President of the CPA during the hosting of the 60th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Yaounde. Hon. Monjowa Lifaka already has a rich experience at Cameroon's National Assembly. She entered the House in 2002, following a 21-year career as a civil servant. She has been Deputy House Speaker since 2009. Hon. Monjowa Lifaka has also been a member of Standing Committees in the National Assembly such as Finance and Budget and Constitutional Laws. She has also been Vice President of the Association of African Female Ministers and Parliamentarians.

