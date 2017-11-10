10 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Murdered Gendarmes - Military Honours Announced

By Beti Assomo Joseph

Below is a statement issued by the Minister Delegate in charge of Defense.

"The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence regretfully announces with deep sorrow the barbaric murder of 03 gendarmes, committed in operations to restore and maintain public order in the North West Region, cold-bloodedly assassinated by terrorists with weapons of war. They are: - Gendarme-major Djonlay Bienvenu, killed on 6th November 2017 in Jakiri, Bui Division, while hunting down with his comrades, hooded terrorists who attempted to set ablaze the Government Technical School of that locality; - Maréchal-des-Logis-chef Hinma René, killed in the night of 7 breaking 8 November 2017 at 11:30 pm, at a joint check-point in Bafut, Mezam Division; - Elève-gendarme Sali David, killed by bullet while on duty at the Bayelle Government School, in Bamenda, Capital of the North-West Region. These Gendarmes lost their lives because of their courage, commitment and loyalty to the fatherland. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense extends to families of the deceased who died on duty, the sincere condolences of the Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. The funeral service will take place soon; on this occasion, the deceased Gendarmes will receive military honours due for soldiers fallen on the battlefield. The funeral programme will be made available in due time."

Yaounde, the 9th November 2017.

Cameroon

Inadmissible Lawlessness!

