Cameroon: CONAC - Authorities React to Circulating False Information

Following is a press release from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC)

"Since November 08, 2017, information circulating in the social media and relayed by some media houses states that "the director of the Anti-Corruption team of the South region in Ebolowa, was arrested in possession of a huge sum of money". The Chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Cameroon informs the public that this information is false. It was mounted using pictures from the internet to discredit the efforts made by Cameroon to fight against corruption and tarnish the image of anti-corruption structures of the country, particularly that of CONAC. In the images that are circulating, the boxes of money are the fruits of a seizure by the Federal Police of Brazil in September 2017, an amount of 16.4 million dollars. In the same light, it is worth nothing that the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Cameroon does not have regional branches. The Headquarters and offices of the institution are located in Yaounde, at the Conference Centre. The Chairman of CONAC reassures Cameroonians that under the permanent impulse of the Head of State, the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Cameroon will continue, through its action to prevent and investigate corrupt practices, to work for a Cameroon where integrity will constitute a watchword to every citizen".

For the chairman and by delegation, the Permanent Secretary.