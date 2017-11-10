Cameroon: PM Yang Encourages Budding Entrepreneur

Boniface Abayo Dashaco occupied the ninth position in the 2017 ranking of the French body, Institut Choiseul for International Politics and Geo-economics.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang on November 9, 2017 received, encouraged and promised availability of assistance to the young Cameroonian entrepreneur, Boniface Abayo Dashaco. The 40 -year-old businessman occupied the ninth position in the ranking of 100 top African young entrepreneurs for 2017 done by the French think-tank body, Institut Choiseul for International Politics and Geo-economics. The institute is an independent research centre that analyses international relations, economic and political strategies, as well as international cultures and contributes to the massive body of international relations studies by examining the new balance of global power prevalent in the post-Cold War era from a geo-economics perspective. After the talks with the Prime Minister, Mr Abayo Dashaco told the press that his recognition by the French think-tank group is owing to the business enterprise, African Centre for Marketing, Advertising and Research (ACMAR) media group to which he is chairman. ACMAR, he said, is present in 22 African countries with more than 1,000 direct jobs. He has been in business for 14 years. Recognition for his entrepreneurship by the French institute has been growing over the years. Reports say that in 2014, he was nominated as an "African leader of tomorrow" by Institut Choiseul for International Politics and Geo-economics as a person below the age of 40 who has impacted society. In October 2016, he was listed 36 on the list of top 100 African managers below the age of 40 years old by Institut Choiseul for International Politics and Geo-economics. Boniface Abayo Dashaco plans to expand his business to many more countries in Africa and extend to America and Europe. Besides, operating at the sector of financial structures, he plans to open media houses and diversity activities. He expressed the hope that with the help of government, he would employ some 25,000 youths.