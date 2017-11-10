Cameroon: Inadmissible Lawlessness!

Observers of the ongoing socio-political situation in the country, especially the state of affairs in the two Anglophone regions, are certainly at a loss with the direction the crisis is taking. From a simple industrial action of English-speaking teachers and Common Law Lawyers to claims on the form of the State by political opportunists, the crisis has gone deadly. Regrettably, forces of law and order appear to be the target of lawbreakers now. Three gendarmerie officers have lost their lives in a space of three days in gruesome moves perpetrated by some of the people whose security the officers supposedly worked for. Before dust could settle on the killing of a gendarme officer in Jakiri by still-to-be identified assailants on November 6, Bamenda was on the news with the death of two gendarmes in the North West Regional capital. While that of Jakiri was struggling to pre-empt the burning of the locality's Technical High School by "a group of ten individuals armed with slingshots and machetes," going by a communiqué from the Minister of Communication, those in Bamenda perished in separate areas under unclear circumstances as attested by another statement issued yesterday 9 November, 2017 by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence. Field reports say the gendarme victims were on duty at the Security Check Point on the Bamenda-Bafut highway and in the neighbourhood of Bayelle, Bamenda III Sub Division when the attackers stroke. Similarity in the two incidences is undoubtedly the surge in lawlessness and the urge to kill and destroy. If not, what could have been the essence of assailants in Jakiri entering into the school campus to expel teachers and students who were carrying on their normal classes? Or, worse still, unidentified men on motorcycles attacking a Mixed Gendarme and Police Control team on the Bamenda-Bafut highway and in the Bayelle neighbourhood. Such acts are only instances that could lead to chaos and lawlessness that end up benefitting no one. No argument could justify such behaviour in a civilised society. Even if there is a feeling of frustration and probably a decision to vent the anger on law enforcement officers who constantly thwart the reign of terror that was increasingly gaining grounds in the two English-speaking parts of the country, the approach will certainly be the wrong one. Simply put, it is disturbing indeed! As tongues wag on the rationale behind such a bestial behaviour, one thing stands out! Cameroon is a State of law and all who live therein, as a matter of fact, should live by the law. The noticeable lawlessness is, to say the least, unacceptable. It is not in intimidation, killing and destruction that a problem would be solved. Radicalism should be out of place here! Irrespective of who did what, where and how, there is an urgent need for people to allow the force of argument to prevail and not the argument of force as the present scenario suggests. Common knowledge teaches that two wrongs do not make a right. Copying a jungle-like life from the forest, meant for animals, is regrettable in a situation involving human beings wherein mutual respect is much clamoured for.