Malawi police in Ndirande Township, Blantyre are keeping in custody a former Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) employee and five security guards over stolen prepaid meters.

Escom's security officer, Henry Manyenje told police that in October this year officials from the parastatal discovered one unregistered ESCOM pre-paid meter in Chirimba Blantyre.

Management instructed their auditors to carry out an audit at it's warehouse located at Makata Industrial site within Blantyre.

The audit revealed that over four hundred (400) pre-paid meters and key pads were missing from the warehouse. Matter was reported to Ndirande Police sub-station.

Police investigations led to the arrest of five security guards who were providing security at the warehouse.

"When quizzed during interrogation, the guards confessed to have been stealing the pre-paid meters and that they were selling them to Jonathan Robert Chirwa 43 of Kasito-Bondo village T/A Kafuzira in Nkhotakota a former employee of Escom," explained Augustus Nkhwazi Blantyre Police Public Relations.

Police search at Chirwa's house in Mbayani township on Wednesday November 8, 2017 led to recovery of twenty (20) meters, fifteen (15) keypads and numerous Escom application forms.

Chirwa was arrested forthwith and will be charged with receiving property unlawfully obtained while the five security guards will answer charges of Theft by Servant contrary to section 286 (1) of the penal code.

The suspects will appear before court as soon as investigations are finalised to answer the charges.

The five security guards are; Fandasi Seteya 25 of Namphungo T/A Juma in Mulanje, Michael Sinala 27 of Chalura T/A Chakhumbira in Ntcheu, Malowe Chirwa 34 of Chibwana village T/A Mankhambera in Nkhata-Bay, Alfred Nansongole 32 of Kimu village T/A Mwambo in Zomba and Francis Harry 39 of Namitambo village T/A Kadewere in Chiradzulu.