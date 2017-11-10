Namibia: Cop Shot in 'Revenge' Attack

Windhoek — An on-duty City Police female officer was hospitalised this week after she was shot in the jaw during an alleged revenge hit-and-run attack by a member of the public.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Sunday while the police were on patrol in Goreangab, at the corner of Matshitshi and Monte Christo roads.

The officer was shot in the right jaw and rushed to a local private hospital where she was discharged this week.

New Era learnt that the suspect who was not yet arrested shot at the cop 'on purpose' because of wanting revenge.

About a month ago, a similar incident happened when a Namibian Police Force officer was also hospitalised after he was stabbed three times in the head and shoulder during working hours when trying to locate robbery suspects in Havana informal settlement.

During the attack the police officer's firearm was stolen and the police and private cars were damaged.

A police officer who spoke to New Era discouraged such acts and urged the public to refrain from beating police officers.

"Police officers are like dogs. A dog never forgets once it is beaten. And we fear reprisals. Police officers are armed and if a member of the public attacks a police officer, the officer might say I acted in self-defence," warned City Police chief Abraham Kanime.

Kanime told New Era that the matter is quite sensitive "and it is not good to narrate to the media what happened to his member".

However, he warned the public that the police would leave no stone unturned if they shoot at a cop.

"What one needs to know is the community are the police and the police are the community. This message is directed to those who are aggressive towards police officers. Police officers are part of our community, they are our brothers, someone's sister, some husband or wife who has dedicated their life to protect you. Therefore we should have a good relationship," said Kanime.

Kanime further called on anyone with information pertaining to the shooting that might lead to the arrest of the suspect to come forward.