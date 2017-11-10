Somalia: Al-Shabaab Figthers Killed in U.S. Airstrikes in Bay

The attack in central Mogadishu on 14 October that killed more than 350 people has not drawn much attention from… Read more »

Washington says it will continue pursuing the Alqaeda linked militant group as for the security of the US, Somalia and the world. The airstrikes comes two days after the US asked all it's citizens to leave Mogadishu following latest security threat. Last week the US hit Pro Isis militants hideouts in Puntland regional state.

The US on Thursday launched an airstrike in Somalia's Bay region killing several Alshabaab militants, a statement from US AfriCom said. The airstrike occurred around 3:00pm local time but the statement was not clear who the main target was.

