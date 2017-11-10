Somalia: Al-Shabaab Figthers Killed in U.S. Airstrikes in Bay

The US on Thursday launched an airstrike in Somalia's Bay region killing several Alshabaab militants, a statement from US AfriCom said. The airstrike occurred around 3:00pm local time but the statement was not clear who the main target was.
Washington says it will continue pursuing the Alqaeda linked militant group as for the security of the US, Somalia and the world. The airstrikes comes two days after the US asked all it's citizens to leave Mogadishu following latest security threat. Last week the US hit Pro Isis militants hideouts in Puntland regional state.