South Africa: Bavuma's Chance to Impress On T20 Stage

A brief look at the congested nature of South Africa's One Day International and T20 program in February 2018 - nine matches - will tell you that Temba Bavuma might have a serious shot at playing more white-ball cricket for the Proteas soon.

Bavuma might be able to use the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge as a launching pad to underline his silky skills with the blade and get more One Day International (ODI) and T20 recognition.

The 27-year-old top-order batsman acknowledges there might be an incentive, but he is quick to add that he has not thought that far ahead.

"Where Test cricket is all about the pressures that goes with that format, T20 cricket is about going out, expressing yourself and having fun," the Cape Cobras man said.

"Our batting (at the Cape Cobras) is probably where our strength lies, and we can lean on so much fire-power which will allow the bowlers to defend big totals."

Bavuma will be one of at least four fully-fledged international players in the Cape Cobras top and middle-order in the opening RAM SLAM T20 Challenge match against the Dolphins on Sunday at SuperSport Park.

Bavuma is a classical batsman in Test cricket, but now he is looking to show that he belongs in the limited overs space.

"My approach in T20 cricket would be to hit boundaries by finding the gap. Whatever is demanded, whatever my body tells me to do, I will do. The question is - what is demanded?" he said.

