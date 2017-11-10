Zimbabwe: Epworth Trio Faces Murder Charges

Three Epworth men appeared in court yesterday accused of killing two people in the Harare Central Business District while waylaying unsuspecting pedestrians in dark corners to rob them of cash and valuables.

The trio - Saymore Dzimauta (25), Shaun Mukungwa (25) and Edmore Mashaire (25) - appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Gideon Kuvetsa facing two counts of murder and attempted murder charges. They were remanded in custody to November 24 and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on October 27 this year the trio connived to rob people in the CBD during the night. The first victim who is now deceased was walking along Leopold Takawira Street when one of the accused struck him on the head with an unknown object. He fell unconscious and the trio stole his cellphone, wallet and shoes and disappeared into the darkness.

The deceased was discovered the following day by a passer-by around 5am. The matter was reported to the police and the complainant was pronounced dead upon arrival at Parirenyatwa Hospital. It is alleged that on October 28 the trio waylaid Paradzai Machona and Tsaurai Nyatsine, who were walking along Kaguvi Street towards NetOne Building.

The trio attacked the pair from behind with bricks and stones. Nyatsine managed to escape although he sustained serious head injuries but unfortunately Machona fell down.

It is alleged that Nyatsine dropped his laptop and cellphone while escaping. The court heard that the accused fatally assaulted Machona and stole his laptop, wallet and cellphone. Nyatsine called for help and when he returned to the scene with other people they found Machona seriously injured and they rushed him to Parirenyatwa Hospital. He died shortly after admission.