7 November 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: First Ambassador for Ireland Accredited

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

H.E. Ambassador Paul Sherlock presented his credentials to President Danny Faure during an accreditation ceremony held at State House this morning.

Ambassador Sherlock is the first Irish Ambassador to be accredited to Seychelles since diplomatic relations between Seychelles and Ireland were established in October 1999.

President Faure congratulated the new Ambassador on his accreditation and expressed the hope that it serves as a platform to enhance cooperation on matters of mutual interest for the common prosperity of Seychelles and Ireland.

"We are very honoured to welcome Ambassador Paul Sherlock as the First Irish Ambassador to Seychelles. It is a testament to the good state of bilateral relations between our two countries and the great scope to enhance this relationship further," said the President.

During discussions, President Faure and Ambassador Sherlock highlighted past and current areas of cooperation primarily in education, capacity building, and exchange of technical expertise. They also explored the possibility of new opportunities where Seychelles and Ireland can further benefit such as cooperation in tourism, the Blue Economy, and climate change. Speaking to the local press after his accreditation, Ambassador Sherlock said as the first Ambassador for Ireland his work will be focused on consolidating existing ties and reinforcing more targeted cooperation.

Ambassador Sherlock will be based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Seychelles

Viral Video Showcasing Seychelles Quickly Reaches 2 Million Views

A video published by the Seychelles Tourism Board showcasing a range of activities you can do in the island nation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.