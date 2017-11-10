Seychelles: First Ambassador for Ireland Accredited

press release

H.E. Ambassador Paul Sherlock presented his credentials to President Danny Faure during an accreditation ceremony held at State House this morning.

Ambassador Sherlock is the first Irish Ambassador to be accredited to Seychelles since diplomatic relations between Seychelles and Ireland were established in October 1999.

President Faure congratulated the new Ambassador on his accreditation and expressed the hope that it serves as a platform to enhance cooperation on matters of mutual interest for the common prosperity of Seychelles and Ireland.

"We are very honoured to welcome Ambassador Paul Sherlock as the First Irish Ambassador to Seychelles. It is a testament to the good state of bilateral relations between our two countries and the great scope to enhance this relationship further," said the President.

During discussions, President Faure and Ambassador Sherlock highlighted past and current areas of cooperation primarily in education, capacity building, and exchange of technical expertise. They also explored the possibility of new opportunities where Seychelles and Ireland can further benefit such as cooperation in tourism, the Blue Economy, and climate change. Speaking to the local press after his accreditation, Ambassador Sherlock said as the first Ambassador for Ireland his work will be focused on consolidating existing ties and reinforcing more targeted cooperation.

Ambassador Sherlock will be based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.