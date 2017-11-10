Seychelles: President Assents to Amendments to the National Information Services Agency (Amendment) Act

press release

President Danny Faure today assented to the National Information Service Agency (Amendment) Act 2017, which was approved by the National Assembly on 24th October, and sent for Presidential assent on 2nd November 2017.

The Act provides for a new governance structure for the Agency. The Chair and Vice-Chair of the NISA Board will henceforth be appointed by the President from candidates recommended by the Constitutional Appointments Authority.

There will be five other Board Members appointed by the President, following nominations by the Association of Media Practitioners of Seychelles, the Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles, the Department of Information, the University of Seychelles, and the Office of the Attorney General, respectively.

The Board will then recruit and appoint the Chief Executive Officer and a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Agency.

The NISA is responsible primarily for the publication of the Seychelles Nation which is a daily newspaper aimed at providing a fair and balanced coverage of current affairs, with a special focus on the work of Government and public sector organisations.