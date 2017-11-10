Photo: Smashing Majesty

A cellphone tower (file photo).

The scandal riddled Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has more rot with the latest revelations that the regulators want to buy land in Blantyre next to Blantyre Sports Club for K1.4billion from OG Plastic which would facilitate money laundering, Nyasa Times understands.

The land is being offered to Macra at K1.4 billion for 1.4 hectares which land experts say is astronomical figure/

However, Nyasa Times has learnt that OG Plastics was not on the initial list of the bidders but was invited on instructions by Macra director general Godfrey Itaye and

Macra has land behind Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) and the new purchase is politically driven to launder money.

Besides the Macra plot behind MHC is 4 hectares in size but sources say the regulator is justifying buying land near at Blantyre Sports Club to be in central business district of the city.

Macra officials refused to comment on the purchase, saying the matter is now at board level.

Meanwhile, Macra deputy director general Francis Bisika has obtained a High Court order in Blantyre stopping government from dictating the parastatal on his employment contract.

The order has been granted by Judge Mike Tembo pending judicial review and Bisika is asking the court for mandatory order compelling Macra to comply with its own resolution made on October 5 2017 by the organisation's extraordinary meeting to renew his contract for three years.

Bisika's lawyer Chancy Gondwe said the High Court order means Bisika should return to work after his contract was withdrawn last week by board chairperson Mervis Mangulenje.