Police in Blantyre are appealing to members of the general public to assist with information that can help trace a baby boy believed to have been stolen in Chirimba township.

According to mother of the baby, Falesi Amosi 24 of Nsenga village T/A Mphuka in Thyolo c/o Chirimba township, the baby got stolen on 19th March this year.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi said the mother left her three months old baby boy in the care of its seven year old sister.

"She went to buy some soap within the township. Upon her return, she found her daughter without the baby. When asked, she was told that an unknown lady took the baby and went away with it alleging she had been sent by her (the mother)," explained Nkhwazi.

Efforts were made to trace the baby within the location but to know avail.

Matter was then reported to Police at Chirimba and later referred to Blantyre Police.

Police instituted investigations which are still underway to trace the baby and arrest the culprit.

Meanwhile, Police are urging parents to exercise caution and avoid leaving babies in the care of young children.

"Children should be left in the hands of people who are responsible enough to provide the necessary attention and care they deserve.