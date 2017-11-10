Angola: New Public Media Organs Boards Appointed

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda sacked the members of the boards of the public media organs, replacing some of them with other officials.

Helder Manuel Bárber Dias dos Santos has been sacked from CEO of the State-run Televisão Pública de Angola (TPA-E.P) and replaced him with José Fernando Gonçalves Guerreiro.

Rádio Nacional de Angola (RNA-E.P.) has received Marcos António Quintino Lopes as CEO, in replacement of Henrique Manuel João dos Santos.

António José Ribeito has been dismissed from CEO of the State-owned Edições Novembro E.P that runs the daily paper Jornal de Angola in which he is replaced by Victor Manuel Branco Silva Carvalho.

In his decree, president João Lourenco also sacked the CEO of the Angola Press Agency (Angop), Daniel Miguel Jeorge, whom he replaced with Josué Salusuva Isaías.