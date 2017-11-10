10 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Teacher Acquitted of Theft

By Blessings Chidakwa

A teacher at Chinhoyi High School was acquitted of theft after witnesses failed to attend court. Mzerura Musindo (48) of 505 Chitambo Suburb in Chinhoyi pleaded not guilty to stealing school property valued at $1 200 when he appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Mr Felix Mawadze. He was facing theft charges for stealing a computer, metalwork spanners, one keyboard and overhead projector.

Prosecutor Mrs Joyce Makanyire told the court that Msindo was employed as a Metalwork teacher at Chinhoyi High School since 2011 up to March 2017. Mrs Makanyire said on March 27 the school bursar Gweera Ansilot (54) of 5491 White City Suburb, instructed Richard Nyanzira, Wycliff Kafesu, Waddington Mutevharu and Sandra Manjena to carry out an audit of the department of metal works after the accused failed to report for duty for almost three weeks.

The court also heard that the audit team discovered that 12 piece spanners, one central processing unit (CPU), one keyboard and overhead projector valued at $ 1 190 were missing. The bursar then reported the matter to the police leading to Musindo's arrest.

