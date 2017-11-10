10 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Albano Machado Airport Shuts Down for Repair Works

The Albano Machado Airport, in Huambo City, the capital of the central province with the same name, is shutting down to undergo repair works, chiefly on its runway, having into account the safety needed in that area.

ANGOP has learnt that the works have already begun and they are to last about thirty days.

A communiqué issued last Thursday by the public National Air Navigation Company (ENANA) states that the works are intended to improve safety of the flights.

The note also states that ENANA is negotiating with the public Angolan Airlines (TAAG) to have the Huambo flights temporarily transferred to the neighbouring provinces.

With a TAAG flight daily, the Albano Machado Airport receives in average 300 passengers per day.

