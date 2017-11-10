Angola: President Leaves for Huíla Province

Luanda — President João Lourenço has left Luanda for southern Huíla province where he will preside over the main event of the celebration of the 42nd anniversary of Angola's independence, 11 November.

Accompanied by his wife, Ana Dias Lourenço, the president was seen off at the Luanda "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport by the vice president, Bornito de Sousa, the Luanda governor, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, Government officials and aides.

Events celebrating the Independence Day are underway around the country and abroad since 1 November, going until 20 November.

Last year, the main event on the National Independence celebrations was held in Ndalatando, central Cuanza Norte province.