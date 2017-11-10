Kenya: KPA Ready to Face Africa's Best in Luanda

A motivated Kenya Ports Authority leave for Luanda, Angola Friday morning for the Fiba Africa Clubs Championship that begins later in the evening.

Equity Bank Hawks, Kenya's other representatives to the continental event, flew out of Nairobi on Thursday for the Angolan capital on Thursday via Addis Ababa aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The dockers, who booked their ticket to the championships after winning the Zone Five event in Kampala, Uganda last month were due to fly out of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 11am aboard a Kenya Airways flight direct to Luanda.

SEE THEM OFF

Transport and Infrastructure Principal Secretary Mwangi Maringa was scheduled to see them off. Team manager Christopher Magic Ogutu yesterday said they were ready to take on the best in Africa.

"We are set for the championships after getting the clearance from the Office of the President on Wednesday afternoon and are raring to go," Ogutu said.

According to him, only Congolese point guard Blandine Ndaya has been left behind after failing to get the Angolan visa in time. She was replaced by Lucy Ohanga.

"We will definitely miss Ndaya who together with Natalie (Akinyi) have been the playmakers but Ohanga is equal to the task and we are confident."