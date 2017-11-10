Kenya: Flower Farm Workers Get 23% Pay Rise in New Deal

More than 62,000 flower farm workers are set to benefit after their employers and their union signed an agreement for a pay increase on Thursday.

The collective bargaining agreement between the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union and the Agricultural Employers Association on behalf of 66 flower farms across the country will see workers take home a 23 per cent increase in their pay.

The workers' house allowance will also go up by 28 per cent.

The agreement was signed between the workers' union represented by Cotu general-secretary general Francis Atwoli and employers association chief executive Wesley Siele.

"This is the highest wage increase we have signed this year bearing in mind the political situation. I would like to thank these 66 farms for the positive response," said Mr Atwoli.