10 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Lions Kill Farmer's Livelihood

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adam Hartman

ABOUT ten lions mauled 86 goats and sheep belonging to one communal farmer in Kunene on Wednesday.

The attack took place at Awantapos in the Torra Conservancy where farmer Samuel Gawiseb keeps his goats and sheep in a small kraal.

Attempts to speak to Gawiseb were not successful as his phone was not reachable.

According to Gawiseb's neighbour, Anthony Dawids, who saw the carnage, the farmer's herder was alerted to the lions when a dog started barking. He stepped out and saw the lions at the kraal, but returned in the house as he could not risk his life with so many predators. The dog, however, was not fortunate, and became part of the kill.

The lions managed to get into the kraal, killing the sheep and goats. Only 13 kids remained when the pride eventually left. "He suffered a serious loss. It was his entire livelihood, and how does one take care of the kids when the mothers are dead?" Dawids said.The estimated value of the loss is about N$150 000.

Namibia

Finance Minister Defends Genocide Legal Bill

The Minister of Finance, Calle Schlettwein this week said in the National Assembly that it was necessary for government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.