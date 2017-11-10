10 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Keetmans Demands Payment From 'Team Geingob' for Hall Use

By Luqman Cloete

THE Keetmanshoop Town Council has declined President Hage Geingob's team's request to use its hall free of charge.

Geingob's team is expected at the town on 15 November as part of its ongoing campaign for the elective congress set for the end of this month.

The Swapo Party presidential hopeful is expected to meet delegates to the party's sixth elective congress from the Hardap and //Karas regions.

The council's chief executive officer, Desmond Basson, said in a letter dated 6 November to the party's regional coordinator Mathew Mumbala that the request for the free use of the hall is impossible, citing financial constraints.

"Kindly be informed herewith that due to financial constraints, we cannot grant permission for the Keetmanshoop show hall's usage for free," the letter states.

Basson, however, granted permission for the use of the hall on condition that a fee of N$4 125, which includes a "refundable breakage fee" of N$1 375, is paid.

"Please bring this letter and receipt along to the caretaker to make the hall available to you," the letter reads.

Basson further noted that the council would only be able to assist with 100 chairs, contrary to the Swapo regional office's request for 300 chairs.

Mumbala yesterday said he has not yet seen the letter. However, he said his office accepts the council's rejection of their request for the free use of its facility.

"We understand their situation, and we will pay the fee to use their facility; that is not a problem," he said.

Mumbala, nonetheless, did not take kindly to the news that council will only provide them with 100 chairs.

"If we make a full payment, they have to assist us with the 300 chairs we requested," he argued.

