10 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt's 'Support' for Al-Shabaab Unprovable, UN Experts Want Sanctions Lifted

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Tobin Jones/Amisom
African Union troops in Somalia.

Eritrea's alleged support for Somalia-based insurgent group Al-Shabaab cannot be proved according to a report by a United Nations team of experts.

The 60-page Report of the Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea has subsequently asked the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) to consider lifting the arms embargo on Eritrea.

The group disclosed that Eritrea had flatly refused to allow them entry into the country as part of their mandate.

They added that despite allegations of Eritrean support for Al-Shabaab by a member state and corroboration by another, the allegations could not be substantiated.

"Given that the Monitoring Group has been unable to find conclusive evidence of Eritrean support for Al-Shabaab in Somalia for four consecutive mandates, the Group recommends that the Security Council consider disassociating the sanction regimes for Eritrea and Somalia," the report said.

The UNSC via Resolution 1907 (2009) imposed an arms embargo on the Horn of Africa nation 16 years after it attained independence from Ethiopia. The United States sponsored embargo accused Asmara of supporting al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab.

More on This

Somalia who are the worst affected by the Al-Shabaab insurgency are also under an arms embargo which security watchers say has largely hindered the ability of the army to effectively combat the terrorists.

Calls for the lifting of the sanctions was renewed in Eritrea's 2017 address to the U.N. General Assembly in September this year.

"Eritrea strongly believes that its political, economic, social and diplomatic path would be smoother and easier if external obstacles that have been put on its path were removed.

"It therefore once again calls on the United Nations Security Council to lift the unfair and unjust sanctions imposed on it for the past nine years. There is no justification for them to continue and they do not serve any useful purpose," Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed told the 72nd UNGA.

His position was backed by a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, James Cohen, who averred that Ethiopia had to back the sanctions lifting during its tenure as president of the UNSC.

Addis Adada and Asmara continue to trade accusations at each other over plots to destabilize the other.

Ethiopia says Eritrea is backing anti-government miscreants in the Oromia region. They have also said Ethiopia is behind skewed reports of a rare protest by students in the capital Asmara.

More on This

U.S Ramps Up Military Strikes in Somalia

When Ali Osman Diblawe arrived in Bariire town he was barefoot and winded. He had sprinted the 2.5 kilometres from his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.